Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Arunachal’s West Siang

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said. (Representative image)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

West Siang’s District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Dorjee told PTI that no damage to properties or loss of lives was reported immediately.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:47:51 am
