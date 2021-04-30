Double mutant, UK, South African strains detected in Tripura; govt extends night curfew by a month

In a word of caution against the new strains, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr. SS Jaiswal said people between 20 and 40 years of age are the most vulnerable to them. (File Photo)

As Covid-19 continues its unrelenting surge across the country, the Tripura government Friday asked citizens to strictly abide by the guidelines and regulations informing that the mutated strains from the UK and South Africa, as well as the deadly double mutant strain that had its origins in Maharashtra, have been detected in the state. It also announced fresh curbs on public movement by extending the night curfew, between 10 pm and 5 am, for the next one month.

Speaking to reporters in state capital Agartala Friday, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr. Radha Debbarma said 19 samples were collected from Covid-infected persons from outside Tripura for advanced virological tests and 17 of them were found positive.

“Eleven of these positive samples were found to be positive for the double mutant strain that is sweeping Maharashtra. Five were of the UK strain and one was of the South African variant. People need to strictly follow all Covid regulations for their safety,” Dr. Tapan Majumder, head of microbiology at Agartala Government Medical College, said.

Health Secretary Dr. JK Sinha held a video conference with eight district magistrates, SPs and district chief medical officers, asking them to ensure strict enforcement all guidelines and precautions. The state government has also decided to start full-fledged Covid tests for all passengers visiting Tripura by road, rail and air.

In a word of caution against the new strains, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr. SS Jaiswal said people between 20 and 40 years of age are the most vulnerable to them. As many as 50.79 percent people infected with these new strains till April 23 were in this age group, the official said, adding that children below 10 years were also affected by these variants. Veterans are relatively well protected as the vaccination drive for them is progressing well, he said.

As per reports, 24 percent of the state’s population or 8.39 lakh people have already been administered the first vaccine dose against the national average of 6 percent.

Meanwhile, the night curfew was extended for another month starting Friday. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar read, “…Corona night curfew imposed between 10 pm and 5 am in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas will be extended up to 31st May, 2021…”. It added that the administration would take sufficient ‘containment steps’ to break the chain of transmission.

Movement for medical emergencies, police and security personnel, media and other essential services have been kept outside the purview of the night curfew. All public gatherings for social, political, academic, cultural or other purposes have been restricted. However, weddings and social functions were allowed, with the number of attendees capped at 100. For funerals, not more than 20 people are allowed to gather.

The state has fined 46,311 people for violating Covid-19 guidelines since the onset of the pandemic in March last year. The government has collected Rs 88.9 lakh in fines from these violators, a statement said.

According to latest reports, 393 people have died from the pandemic in Tripura since March, 2020 and the state currently has 1,020 active cases.