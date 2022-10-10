Dimapur: Naga writer Padma Shri Temsula Ao passes away

Renowned Naga writer and academic Padma Shri Dr Temsula Ao, 80, died at a hospital in Dimapur Sunday night.

Ao had also served in several key positions, including the chairperson of the Nagaland State Commission for Women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled her death, saying: “Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.”

Ao was a famous literary figure in the northeast and the recipient of the Nagaland Governor’s Award for Distinction in Literature, Meghalaya Governor’s Award for Distinction in Literature, Meghalaya Governor’s Gold Medal, the Sahitya Akademi award, apart from the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Condoling her demise, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote on social media, “Deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Temsula Ao, Padma Shri awardee. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

He issued a statement later saying, “…Dr. Temsula, who was also a renowned author and an ethnographer had contributed much to the Naga society through her literary works. Although she was a recipient of various laurels, she was humble about her achievements. I found her to be a strong and hardworking and humble woman, who was ever ready to serve the people with no reservations in various capacities. As such, she was highly respected by all and her accomplishments in life… inspired many women.”

Rio also said the Naga society has lost a “mentor and a guardian” and the void created by her absence would be difficult to fill.

“She will be truly missed but let us treasure and celebrate her life and it is my humble prayer that her legacy will be carried on,” he said.