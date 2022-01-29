Covid infections fall, Tripura to reopen all educational institutions on January 31

As Covid test positivity slumped from 13 per cent to 3.8 per cent, the state government on Saturday announced that all educational institutions, including schools from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, colleges and universities, on January 31, saying their closure had adversely affected the students’ mental health as well as education.

“The mental health of students was affected since they weren’t able to attend schools for a long time. Students are also developing a bad habit of not attending classes, which is a serious concern. Unicef recently said the danger of keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also issued caution and said students are suffering from learning losses,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters in the evening.

He said that he had met education and health directors before deciding on the reopening and that educationists were in favour of students returning to in-person classes.

All the educational institutions, including schools in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas, private schools as well as madrasas, would be reopened. Examinations would be held as scheduled.

On January 15, the government closed schools for students from pre-primary classes to Class 7, but said that Classes 8-12 would be held with 50 percent attendance. The restrictions will be applicable till January 30.

According to the latest health department report, 152 people tested positive for the coronavirus while three died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The Agartala municipality, which had a test positivity rate of 29 per cent till a week ago, is of late reporting far fewer cases.

The minister declined to say whether the night curfew in the state would be extended any further.