Covid-free status eludes Manipur, one fresh case detected in Imphal West

Manipur’s plan to officially declare itself Covid-free received a setback, as a new Covid-19 case was reported Tuesday. Notably, the north-eastern state had not registered a fresh case in the preceding 12 days.

A few days ago, Manipur’s health director Dr K Rajo Singh said the state was “technically” Covid-19 free with the last three active cases recovering Friday. However, a state must be free of new cases for at least 14 days to be officially declared as Covid-19 free.

With the addition of the new case, the cumulative tally of positive cases in Manipur went up to 1,37,231. The positivity rate in the state was one per cent. Till now, 2,120 persons in Manipur have succumbed to the infection.

According to a release issued by the state Covid-19 Common Control Room, the single Covid-19 case reported Tuesday was from Imphal West.

As per the latest update, 28,85,238 people have been administered the vaccine (first dose: 15,67,197; second dose: 12,23,833; and precautionary dose: 94,208).

The number of beneficiaries in the state having received the first dose was 61.83 per cent and the figure for the second dose was 51.97 per cent, it said.