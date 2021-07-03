Covid-19: Tripura extends curfew for another week amid rise in fresh cases

A Reang woman takes the COVID-19 vaccine at Gobindabari village in Chawmanu, near Agartala. (File photo: PTI)

Tripura has extended the corona curfew for another week from Saturday in a few areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation, due to an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases.

As per the latest notification, Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat and Agartala Municipal Corporation in West District; Kailasahar Municipal Council in Unakoti district; Khowai Municipal Council in Khowai District; Belonia Municipal Council in South District; Udaipur Municipal Council in Gomati District; Panisagar Nagar Panchayat and Dharmanagar Municipal Council in North District would come under the jurisdiction of the curfew that would continue till July 10.

This time, restrictions have been withdrawn in Kumarghat municipal council in Unakoti district; Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat in Dhalai district and Sonamura Nagar panchayat in Sepahijala district.

“Corona day-curfew outside areas mentioned above shall be restricted to only busy market areas and other similar busy areas as DMs deem fit and notify from 2 pm to 6 pm from 3 July, 2021 to 9 July, 2021. Corona night curfew ( from 6 pm to 5 am) in such areas of the State where day curfew has been imposed w. e. f. 6 pm to 5 am from 3 July, 2021 to 10 July, 2021,” the notification reads.

The state witnessed 409 new positive cases with 103 infections in the West District alone, taking the positivity rate to 5.39% in the last 24 hours. Two patients died in the meantime.

After West, Unakoti district has been found with 56 cases, being the second highest in the state, followed by 48 in South district, 47 in Dhalai district, 45 in Gomati district, 41 in North district, 36 in Khowai district and 33 in Sepahijala district.

The state has been extending phase-wise curfew since May 16 with increase in the number of positive cases.