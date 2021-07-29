Court grants unconditional anticipatory bail to I-PAC team detained in Tripura

Two days after Tripura Police booked 23 members of political strategist Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) during a visit to conduct a survey in the state, West Tripura District and Sessions Court Thursday granted them unconditional anticipatory bail.

Speaking to reporters at the court complex, senior advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas said the I-PAC team members were illegally detained for three days before they were booked in a case with sections inapplicable on them.

“The assistant public prosecutor appealed for denial of bail. When the court decided to grant bail, he appealed to impose some conditions on my clients. But the court agreed to our plea that no condition can be imposed on them based on the nature of the allegation made on them and released them with unconditional anticipatory bail,” Biswas said.

Biswas, who is also president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, said the I-PAC team members were charged with the National Disaster Management Act and preventive sections for Covid-19 along with Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

He also said the members would move to higher courts against illegal detention, harassment and torture meted out to them during their visit to Tripura.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentary leader Derek O’Brien Thursday reached Agartala and said the I-PAC team was arrested since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had directed to do so from Delhi.

“I-PAC members were hired by Trinamool Congress and they came here to do their professional duty. What message did Amit Shah and Narendra Modi want to give from Delhi? They are trying to impose the Gujarat Model across the country,” Derek told reporters.

He also said the BJP-led state government in Tripura is already scared of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek is scheduled to reach Agartala on Friday to meet state leaders.

Asked if he feels Trinamool has a favourable political future in Tripura, Derek said, “Something is happening here. I’m hearing a lot of people talking about Uttarakhand and Karnataka. We are also hearing about Tripura and that TMC is going to win here.”

Meanwhile, former BJP state vice-president and incumbent Congress leader Subal Bhowmik was seen meeting TMC leaders at Agartala Thursday.

Trinamool Congress had six MLAs in Tripura for around a year until 2016 when the legislators led by the then Opposition leader Sudip Roy Barman left Congress and joined TMC. They later left TMC and joined BJP. Roy Barman later became a minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet although he was dropped a year later.

Trinamool Congress had a few other phases of major presence in Tripura in the past when former Chief Minister Late Sudhir Ranjan Majumder left Congress and joined the party in 1999.