Coronavirus: Northeast on alert as Assam, Manipur, Arunachal report cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

India coronavirus lockdown: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) India coronavirus lockdown: Workers sanitize an area in Nizamuddin West after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation tested positive for COVID-19, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Since Tuesday, the Northeast has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases (16 in Assam, one in Manipur and one in Arunachal Pradesh), all linked to the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

On Thursday morning, Arunachal Pradesh reported its first case, when a 31-year-old man from Lohit District tested positive. The patient, who recently attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz, is non-Arunachalee, Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed on a video statement on Twitter. He added that the six who had travelled with him tested negative, but would be retested. The patient, CM Khandu said, was asymptomatic — no cough, no fever. Currently, he is being kept an isolation ward in Tezu town.

Arunachal today registered a positive case of #COVID19. In view of this, I appeal my people of Arunachal to adhere to lockdown and safety guidelines more rigorously. All measures are being taken to prevent further outbreak of the virus. @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/MkkF7OeKOS — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 2, 2020

“There is only one formula to fight this virus: stay home,” Khandu appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

ASSAM

In Assam, a massive contact-tracing operation is on to find around 500 people linked to the religious congregation. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that nearly 488 people had been identified, 395 had been quarantined and 361 samples collected. While 16 have tested positive, the remaining results will be available by noon on Friday. Sarma confirmed that the eleven new cases reported on Wednesday — from Golaghat and Goalpara districts — include four women and seven men.

“Till a vaccine is discovered, please be prepared for a long struggle,” Sarma told reporters. He said that Assam had 11,000 PPE kits and N-95 masks in lakhs, so medical professionals should not worry.

MANIPUR

The Manipur government has taken up “appropriate containment measures and surveillance activities” in the locality of the patient who tested positive on Wednesday night. The 65-year-old from Thoubal district had also attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event. He is now undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Last month, Manipur had reported its first case when a 23-year-old Manipuri woman, a medical student in the UK, tested positive

TRIPURA

While Tripura has not reported a single positive COVID-19 case till now, the state government has started mock drills to test preparedness, in case the situation arises.The test reports of 52 persons from attended from Tripura are negative. “Everyone from our state who went there have been identified and put under quarantine,” said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

On Thursday, CM Deb joined a mock drill exercise at Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital. On Thursday, CM Deb joined a mock drill exercise at Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital.

On Thursday, CM Deb joined a mock drill exercise at Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where a whole block alongwith Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been converted to isolation centre. After observing the drill with a mock patient and treatment protocols adopted by doctors, the CM told reporters that the state government has braced itself for any situation.

CM Deb added that medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and ward boys are on standby if any COVID-19 positive patient is identified. “Such teams will be deployed for seven days. There are accommodation facilities as well there. After seven days, they will be relieved by a second team while the first teams goes to quarantine for 14 days to make sure they are clean,” the CM said.

MEGHALAYA

While seven people from Meghalaya attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, none have returned to Meghalaya. “It is confirmed that 5 are in Delhi and 2 are in Lucknow,” said a release from the Meghalaya government on Wednesday. The Garo Hills district administration Tuesday sealed interstate borders with Assam following the detection of cases in Assam.

OTHER STATES

Last week, a 52-year-old pastor, who had travelled to Mizoram, tested positive. “His condition stable — althought he has a still slight fever, everything else is okay,” said Mizoram Health Secretary, H. Lalengmawia. Nagaland and Sikkim have not reported a positive case yet.

The total COVID-19 cases in the Northeast stand at 20.

