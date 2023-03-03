Conrad’s brother, 3-time MLA, loses seat by 7 votes

James Pangsang K Sangma, Meghalaya Health Minister and older brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, lost from his stronghold, Dadenggre, by a mere seven votes.

James, a three-time MLA from the seat, was pitted against Trinamool Congress candidate Rupa Marak. While Marak received 15,619 votes, Sangma got 15,612 votes .

Sangma held several important portfolios in the Conrad Sangma government including Home, Power, Health, Food and Civil Supplies and Forests.

“James’s defeat is definitely a surprise to us all and a result we did not expect. He has consistently won this constituency in previous elections and it has been his stronghold. There could have been several factors which has leant to his defeat this time,” said a political analyst based out of Shillong, referring to a series of alleged scams in the ministries he headed.