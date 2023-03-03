scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Conrad’s brother, 3-time MLA, loses seat by 7 votes

The NPP improved its 2018 tally by adding seven to its kitty and winning 26 constituencies. However, the party has had to fight hard for this as it went to the elections facing several stands of anti-incumbency.

James Pangsang K Sangma (L), Conrad Sangma
Listen to this article
Conrad’s brother, 3-time MLA, loses seat by 7 votes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

James Pangsang K Sangma, Meghalaya Health Minister and older brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, lost from his stronghold, Dadenggre, by a mere seven votes.

James, a three-time MLA from the seat, was pitted against Trinamool Congress candidate Rupa Marak. While Marak received 15,619 votes, Sangma got 15,612 votes .

Sangma held several important portfolios in the Conrad Sangma government including Home, Power, Health, Food and Civil Supplies and Forests.

Also Read
Assembly Election Results Live Updates: BJP+ retains Tripura, Nagaland, r...
mumbai news, indian express
Three Bangladesh nationals among four arrested in Tripura, cops say they ...
Tripura election results 2018: Full list of winners
Others will follow Scindia, hope they don't join BJP: Cousin Pradyot Debbarma
Others will follow Scindia, hope they don't join BJP: Cousin Pradyot Debb...

“James’s defeat is definitely a surprise to us all and a result we did not expect. He has consistently won this constituency in previous elections and it has been his stronghold. There could have been several factors which has leant to his defeat this time,” said a political analyst based out of Shillong, referring to a series of alleged scams in the ministries he headed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 02:15 IST
Next Story

Bring noise in permissible limits: NGT to pump owner

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close