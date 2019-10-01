Congress slams EC move to reduce disqualification period of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Election Commission’s decision to reduce the disqualification period of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang by almost five years has sent out a message – that one is “immunised from the law of the land” if one sings praises of the government.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi pointed to Tamang’s case, unconfirmed reports of the Home Ministry commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, and the Chinmayanand rape case in Uttar Pradesh. “The running thread between these examples is the complete abuse of law… sending a clear message that you are immunised from the law of the land if you chant ‘tusi great ho (you are great)’,” he said.