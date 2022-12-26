scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Congress appoints observers for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls; Mukul Wasnik named senior observer

The Congress appointed two observers each for the states.

Assembly polls in the three northeastern states, where the Congress will seek to wrest power, are slated for early next year.(Representational/File)

The Congress on Monday appointed observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland early next year, with party MP Mukul Wasnik named senior observer for the three states.

The Congress appointed two observers each for the states. “The Congress president has appointed senior observer and observers for ensuing assembly elections 2023 for the respective states, with immediate effect,” the party said in an official communication.

While Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik has been named senior observer for the elections in the three states, party MP from Kerala Benny Mehnan and former MP JD Seelam have been appointed as observer for the Meghalaya polls.

For Nagaland, former Goa chief minister Francisco Sardinha and K Jayakumar, both MPs, have been appointed as observers while the Congress’ Delhi unit leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and party MP Abdul Khaleque have been named observers for the Tripura polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

Assembly polls in the three northeastern states, where the Congress will seek to wrest power, are slated for early next year.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:30:20 pm
Next Story

OnePlus 11 official renders are here: Circular Hasselblad camera and alert slider return

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close