Centre deputes team of doctors to help Manipur in Covid management

The Union Health Ministry Thursday deputed a multi-disciplinary central team comprising three senior doctors to aid the state health department in management of Covid-19 in Manipur.

The development comes after a meeting between Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Singh reportedly had a detailed discussion on a wide range of subjects, including the prevailing situation of Covid-19 in the state.

The central team consists of senior regional director, RoHFW, Manipur, Dr L Ashananda, deputy director, NCDC, Dr Rameshwar and consultant microbiologist and nodal officer for Manipur Dr Smita Singhal.

An official statement from the IPR department said the team will specifically look at the areas of testing, including genome sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 variants. It will also look into contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations, as well as observation of Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The team will also consider the availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances and hospital-wise case fatality analysis. It will further look into the Covid-19 vaccination progress in the state.

Further, the expert team will assess, suggest remedial actions and report every evening at 7pm on the public health activities being undertaken and send its report to coronacontrolroom@gmail.com besides submitting the same to the state government, a statement said.

Against this backdrop, Manipur has extended the total curfew to curb Covid-19 spread for another four days in seven districts where the positivity rates are high. The curfew, however, was eased in the remaining nine districts, except the night curfew from 6pm to 5am. Certain activities were also allowed in the nine districts.

The state Thursday recorded 757 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,02,147 in the state. The death toll stands at 1,614 with eight more fatalities.