Two alleged cattle smugglers killed, four policemen injured in gunfight in Kokrajhar: Assam Police

Two alleged cattle smugglers were killed and four police personnel injured Monday night in a gunfight between suspected militants and police in an interior part of the Raimona National Park in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, authorities said.

The duo have been identified as Akbar and Salman Banjara, two Uttar Pradesh-based brothers who were accused of running an “international capital smuggling syndicate” as well as having links with militant groups.

“They hail from Meerut. The UP Police had arrested them on April 13, and handed over to Assam Police. A case was registered at the Gossaigaon Police Station,” said Kokrajhar SP Prateek Thube, adding that the Assam Police had given the UP Police Rs 2 lakh as a reward for nabbing the duo.

On April 15, a tweet from the UP Police handle said: “Joining hands against crime- @meerutpolice busted a gang of inter-state cow smugglers who ran an international syndicate till Bangladesh & also carried a reward on their arrest from @assampolice. An officer from Assam police handed over the reward amount of Rs 2 lakh to SSP MRT”.

Thube added that the investigation had revealed that both Akbar and Salman had alleged links to militant groups in Assam. “There were multiple cases against them,” he said.

On Monday night, for further investigation, the two were taken to an “interior” area in Raimona National Park, which according to the police, was a “route frequented by cattle smugglers.”

“On our way there, our team was ambushed by suspected militants. We believe they are the same group who the two have links with,” Thube said, adding that the militants started firing on the police vehicle.

“Since our police personnel are trained, they were able to immediately take position. But the two [smugglers] had slow reflexes, and that is why they were hit by the bullets,” he said, adding that four policemen were also injured, but currently “out of danger”.

The gunfire lasted for 15 minutes, and Akbar and Salman were taken to the nearest hospital, but were declared dead on arrival. The incident happened between 1 am and 1.30 am on Tuesday. One AK series rifle and two magazines were recovered from the spot. A search operation is now underway.

In a separate incident in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a suspected drug peddler was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody. He is being treated at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

As per data shared in the Assam Assembly in March, 29 people have been killed and 96 injured in police firing since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took office in May 2021.

Even as criticism against the government mounts for an increase in “encounter killings”, Sarma has continued to back the police shootings, citing his government’s “zero tolerance policy” against crime.

Earlier this month, Sarma had said that there was a 39.4 per cent dip in crime rate in Assam between January and March 2022 in Assam, in comparison to 2021. “Our zero tolerance policy towards crime is bearing fruits. New benchmarks have been set in our journey towards establishing permanent peace in the state. Sharp dip in crimes and fast disposal rate – kudos to @assampolice – have created a sense of security among the people.” he tweeted.