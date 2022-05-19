scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Cabinet portfolios of Tripura’s Manik Saha cabinet announced

Most cabinet portfolios were retained similar to the Biplab Deb administration, except a few tweaks to accommodate the two new ministers – Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang, who were included in the council of ministers under CM Saha.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
Updated: May 19, 2022 6:05:41 am
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Two days after new Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s 11 cabinet colleagues were sworn in at the Raj Bhawan here, the ministers for their portfolios announced this evening.



A notification issued from the General Administration (Confidential & Cabinet) Department late evening today said Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha retained the Home (excluding jail, fire and emergency services), Health and Family Welfare, Public Works Department (PWD), Industries and Commerce (IT), General Administration, Election alongwith all policies or any other departments not allotted to any minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma retained his Finance portfolio along with power, rural development (including panchayat), Planning and Coordination (including statistics) and science, technology and environment departments.

Veteran minister and IPFT legislator NC Debbarma held onto his revenue and forest portfolios.

Ratan Lal Nath, who held the law and education department in the previous administration continued with similar portfolios as well alongwith Pranajit Singha Roy, who was allotted the transport, tourism and agriculture & farmers’ welfare departments.

Manoj Kanti Deb was allotted the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments along with urban development while Santana Chakma was given the departments of social welfare and social education along with the department of Industries and Commerce (exclusing handloom, handicrafts, sericulture and IT).

Minister Ramprasad Paul, who openly rebelled against the choice of CM Dr. Manik Saha, shouting and hurling chairs saying he would die and not continue in BJP, was retained in the Manik Saha cabinet as well.

He was given the jail, fire and emergency services departments alongwith charge of welfare of minorities and other backwards classes departments, whilst whisking away his department of cooperation, to be given away to new minister Prem Kumar Reang, who also holds the charge of fisheries department, earlier held by IPFT legislator Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was dropped from the cabinet over internal differences with his party leaders.

Bhagaban Chandra Das was allotted the charge of departments for welfare of scheduled castes, animal resource development and labour departments. Minister Sushanta Chowdhury retained his charge of the Information and Cultural Affairs department alongwith Youth Affairs and Sports and also got charge of the PWD (Drinking Water and Sanitation) portfolio.

Rampada Jamatia, who was inducted in the cabinet for the first time under CM Manik Saha, got the portfolios of Tribal Welfare, which was earlier held by Mevar Kumar Jamatia. Rampada Jamatia was also allotted the charge of Industries and Commerce (Handloom , handicrafts and sericulture) department.

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb stepped from on May 14, supposedly to give more time to the party organization and prepare it for 2023 assembly elections, and was replaced by BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Manik Saha.

