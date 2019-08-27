Bypoll for Tripura’s Badharghat Assembly constituency on September 23

Bye-election for Tripura’s Badharghat Assembly seat will be held on September 23, along with Dantewada (Chattisgarh), Pala (Kerala) and Hamirpur (UP) assembly seats, state Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said on Tuesday.

The bye-election was necessitated as it fell vacant after death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year.

According to the CEO, 58,073 voters including 28,583 female voters were found eligible to cast their vote. The bye-election will be held across 71 polling stations in the constituency.

Candidates can file their nominations till September 4. The date for scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers is on September 5 and 7, respectively. Counting of votes is on September 27.

Sarkar, a five-term Congress MLA, contested on a BJP ticket against former CPI (M) MP Jharna Das Baidya in the 2018 assembly elections at Badharghat assembly constituency and won with a margin of 5,448 votes. He had also served as minister in the Congress-TUJS government from 1988 till 1993. He defected to Trinamool Congress in 2016 before switching to the BJP in 2017.

Sarkar was hospitalised in March at a private hospital in New Delhi. He was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated. He was 61 at the time of his death.