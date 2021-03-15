BSF boosts vigil at Indo-Bangla border after militants found taking ‘special interest’ in Tripura ADC polls

A day after Tripura Police said outlawed insurgents hiding across the border in Bangladesh were found taking special interest in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, the Border Security Force (BSF) Monday said vigil was tightened along the Indo-Bangla international border in view of the ADC polls, risk of illegal Rohingya infiltration and to thwart militant threats.

Director General of Tripura Police VS Yadav said on Sunday that outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) commander Parimal Debbarma, 45, was arrested at Mizoram. The official said the outlawed outfit was found to be taking “special interest” in the tribal council polls based on interrogation of NLFT ultras who surrendered or were arrested recently.

In an interaction with media here this afternoon, BSF Inspector General (IG) of Tripura Frontiers Sushanta Nath said the border sentinels have tightened vigil along the border in view of the upcoming district council polls, to thwart any militant threats and to prevent illegal immigration of Rohingya refugees.

“We have also introduced new technologies like use of CCTV cameras in certain patches for better management of border”, the official said.

“We instructed personnel on the border to be soft in language but we shall be very strict on law and order and border security, sternly and effectively do our duty”, IG Nath said.

Tripura shares 856 km-long international border with its neighbouring country. It already has eight Land Custom Stations, two Border Haats and one operational Integrated Check Post with Bangladesh.

Around 67 km in different patches are still unfenced. This includes a few strategic locations at Sonamura of Sepahijala district and Sabroom in South Tripura, a few of which involve riverine borders.

The BSF IG Nath today said pending work of around 14 km single row fencing has started; the entire length of pending fencing work is expected to be completed by end of 2021.