BJP appoints A Sharda Devi as new party president of Manipur

Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi has been appointed as the new president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh.

BJP national general secretary (headquarter in-charge), Arun Singh, in an appointment letter, stated that A Sharda Devi was appointed by BJP national president J P Nadda.

The state BJP post has been lying vacant after the death of Prof. S Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 on May 13 at a hospital in Imphal.

“It is a matter of great honour not only for me but for the entire womenfolk of Manipur that the BJP national leaders chose a woman to lead the party in the state. This speaks for itself BJP’s seriousness of its motto of empowering women. We will do our best to strengthen the party and also bring welfare and development to the state,” said Sharda Devi.

Sharda Devi formally joined the BJP as an active member in June, 1995 and contested the lmphal Municipal Council election from Ward No. 7 and got elected as Councilor. She held several key posts in the past, both at national and state level.

Devi held the post of national secretary twice during the tenure of Mridullah Sinha (1997 – 1998), Maya Sing (1998 – 2000). She also held the national vice president in 2010 – 2012 during the tenure of Smriti Zubin Irani National and in 2014 – 2016 during the tenure of Bijaya Rahatker and also National Executive Member 2012 – 2014 in the tenure of Saroj Pandey.

At the state level, Devi had been a member of the BJP State Core Committee from 1998 to 2016, and also a member of ticket committee, among others.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Sharda Devi on her appointment as the new BJP chief. “Congratulations Smt. Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi Ji on having appointed as President of BJP Manipur Pradesh. Under your abled leadership, the party will be able to achieve greater heights and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” CM Biren tweeted.