Biplab Deb thanks PM Modi for honouring cultural potential of northeast with Padma award

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government at Centre for conferring the coveted Padma Shri award to 99-year-old tribal musician Thanga Darlong.

Advertising

Speaking at a Republic Day event in Agartala, Deb said the central government has recognised NE India as an ensemble of huge cultural potential. He said, neither his government nor any political party advocated for according the prestigious award to Darlong. “Prime Minister Modi has brought swachhta into the system. Padma Shri award to Thanga Darlong, who lives in a small village of Unakoti district, is the testimony to the fact,” Deb added.

However, Deb got the name of Darlong’s musical instrument ‘Rosem’ wrong twice during his speech. Rosem is a flute-like instrument made of bamboo and gourd, which has become near extinct due to onslaught of modern digital music.

He also referred to conferment of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to Bhupen Hazarika and said Hazarika was a cultural and musical university in himself. Biplab claimed the NDA government has identified and honoured different talents in the NE region out of its own accord, without any political or administrative recommendation.

Addressing the central event at Assam Rifles ground this morning, Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki appealed people to join hands with the government to transform Tripura into a model state. He upheld developmental activities of the state’s BJP-IPFT government and said it was working hard to turn Tripura into a ‘drug-free state’.

Advertising

Solanki also said the rule of law developed considerably in the incumbent government’s regime and crimes against women saw a steep decline.