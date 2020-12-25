BGB chief calls NRC an ‘Indian issue’, rules out illegal crossover from Bangladesh

The chiefs of both the forces agreed that cattle and other kinds of smuggling as well as killings on the border are pressing concerns for both countries. (File photo for representative purpose)

The preparation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) is an “Indian issue” and there has been no illegal influx of Bangladeshis into India, said Shafeenul Islam, the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in Guwahati on Friday.

His remark came at joint press conference with the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) following a successful conclusion of the director general-level talks between the two border protection forces.

“I think you need to revisit the perception that a large number of Bangladeshis are crossing into Assam. If you see the GDP growth rate of Bangladesh, you will find that we are on a steady upward track. Our GDP is now around 2,300 dollars. There is no reason for Bangladeshis to cross over into India, be it for jobs or otherwise. Yes, people do come to India with valid documents and passports for tourism purpose but there is no case of them visiting for work. There is no infiltration from Bangladesh into India,” Islam said.

However, his Indian counterpart, DG, BSF Rakesh Asthana countered the claim, saying that between January 1 and December 15, this year, the force has nabbed 3,204 individuals trying to cross over into India through the Bangladesh border. Asthana, however, pointed out that the figure was not specifically of non-Indians or Bangladeshis but a good many of those nabbed were criminals and smugglers.

“Crossing the border without proper documentation is deemed illegal. Both the border guarding forces are vigilant to apprehend such individuals,” Islam said.

He ruled out any unauthorised migration into Bangladesh from India in the wake of publication of the NRC list in Assam in August 2019 and buzz of a similar pan-India exercise thereafter.

“The culture, heritage and the language in many parts of India is the same as Bangladesh. Many of Indian families have relatives across the border. They are used to crossing the border and visiting their friends and kin on religious occasions or festivals. However, we are more vigilant these days. Whenever they try to cross over without valid papers, they are apprehended,” Islam said.

The chiefs of both the forces agreed that cattle and other kinds of smuggling as well as killings on the border are pressing concerns for both countries.

Islam said that in 2018, three Bangladeshi civilians were killed in border violence and the figure went up to 35 in 2019 and 48 till December 18 this year. Asthana said three Indian civilians were killed on the Bangladesh border this year. However, he did add there is a marginal disparity between India and Bangladesh on the border killings and the two countries would soon sort it out.

Asthana said, “We have issued a clear instruction that lethal weapons should be used only as a last resort. We use stun grenades and pump action guns.”