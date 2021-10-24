Bangladesh protests: Jamiat claims attacks, cops say keeping watch

Amidst a series of rallies by Hindu organisations here against vandalisation of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh, the Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) submitted a memorandum to the office of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday, alleging attacks on mosques and minority habitations in the past three days.

A senior Tripura Police officer said while there had been “a few stray disturbances”, there was no major incident of law and order. “We are providing security to nearly 150 mosques,” the officer said, confirming vandalism at a mosque near Agartala. He said they were investigating the incidents and analysing CCTV footage.

Unakoti SP Rati Ranjan Debnath said they were probing an incident regarding an idol in the district of North Tripura. Pointing out that the idol was located in an abandoned place atop a hillock in Unakoti, Debnath said: “There was heavy rainfall the past few days… It’s hard to imagine anyone would walk over 45 minutes through thick vegetation to (carry out something like this) in an abandoned place. There is no communal tension here.”

In its memorandum to the CM, along with the office of Director General of Police V S Yadav, Tripura Jamiat president Mufti Tayebur Rahman said a section of people were trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Rahman said: “No one from Hindu or Muslim communities of Tripura supported the heinous incidents (in Bangladesh). We also protested against it at the Bangladesh visa office.”

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the party was against any such incident, and leaders of its minority morcha had reached out to “everyone across the state” to ensure peace.

On Oct 21, over 15 people, including three police personnel, had been injured when activists of the VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch had clashed with police during a rally at Udaipur in Gomati district against the Bangladesh violence, ignoring Section 144 restrictions. The organisers claimed they had permission for the rally, but police stopped them when they tried to make their way to areas near some minority-dominated parts.

Local RSS leader Abhijit Chakraborty, who was part of the rally, said, “We suspect some people might have tried to confuse the administration that we would disrupt law and order.”

The same day, massive rallies were held at Agartala and Dharmanagar in North Tripura district over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

A three-day Bangladesh International Film Festival scheduled to start in Agartala on October 21 has been cancelled. Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner at Agartala Md Jobayed Hosen told the media, “We had finalised almost all the preparations. In the meanwhile, incidents of intolerance occurred in Bangladesh and generated reaction in this state. We considered the feedback we received and the overall feedback on social media and other mediums, and decided to cancel the film festival as of now.”