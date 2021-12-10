Assault on judge: Tripura court sentences 3 CPM leaders to 2 years in jail

The judicial magistrate's court found them guilty and awarded them two months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under section 447 (criminal trespass) and two years of rigorous imprisonment under section 353.

A local court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced three CPI(M) leaders to jail for two years in a case of assault on a judge at Belonia in South Tripura district during a strike called by the party in 2015. The three were later released on bail.

CPI(M) leaders Tapas Dutta, Trilokesh Sinha and Babul Debnath were booked in a case of assaulting South Tripura District and Sessions Court Judge Ruhidas Paul under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The judicial magistrate’s court found them guilty and awarded them two months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under section 447 (criminal trespass) and two years of rigorous imprisonment under section 353. Speaking to reporters, Public Prosecutor Krishna Majumder said, “Judicial Magistrate Mitra Das sentenced the three accused to two years of punishment.”

The three were released on bail after their defence lawyer informed the court that they would challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, CPI(M) South Tripura district committee secretary Basudeb Majumder said the Communist party is already filing a petition challenging the judicial magistrate’s verdict in the district court and that “all legal battles would be fought”.

“There was a strike call from our party. Our supporters did picketing and supported the strike. There was no violence or assault. Since the court has given this verdict, we must accept it but since we don’t agree with it, we are challenging it in a higher court,” Majumder said.

A senior official of Tripura Police told The Indian Express that the convicts were released on bail and would have to appeal against the conviction within 30 days.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the court’s verdict has brought justice after the political violence unleashed during the Left regime. He claimed incidents of violence were hushed up during the Left front’s rule and that the truth came out through judicial trial.