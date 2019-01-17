World’s tallest Durga idol was made in Assam by a Muslim artisan

A day before Xilpi Diwas — or what is celebrated as “artiste’s day” in Assam — 61-year-old Nuruddin Ahmed officially became the man who made the world’s tallest idol of Hindu goddess Durga, endorsed by the Limca Book of Records.

Advertising

Ahmed, who hails from Guwahati’s Kahilipara area, had built a 98-feet-tall idol out of bamboo during Durga Puja in September 2017 at a pandal in Bishnupur — a feat which had grabbed plenty of attention even then. “While most people appreciated my work and did not disturb me, some would often ask me if my ‘dharma’ conflicted with my work,” says Ahmed. “But where does religion come into the picture? Xilpi’r kunu dharma nai (Artistes do not have any religion).”

Forty people — Hindus and Muslims both — worked together in September 2017 to build the gargantuan idol that nearly a lakh flocked to see. Made completely out of baah (bamboo), a material found in abundance through out Assam, Ahmed’s Durga idol was built in seven days flat.

“We had actually taken 40 days to build it — it was ready by September 17. However, a big cyclone destroyed a week before Durga Puja and we had to rebuild from scratch,” says Ahmed. The five-day festival is one of the most important in eastern India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Orissa and Tripura and marked by elaborate pandals made under strict artistic supervision.

Ahmed is also involved in the artistic direction of the biggest pandals in Guwahati including Rehabari and Bharalamukh. “I used bamboo for the idol because the material is intrinsic to Assam and the Assamese people — I wanted to promote it,” he says.

Ahmed received the letter from the Limca authorities last month but went public with the news on his Facebook account only on Wednesday, once he had received the hardbound copy of the Limca Book Records 2019. In the book, under the section, “Statues and Idols”, Ahmed’s Durga idol shares space with largest Nandi, Shivalinga, Hanuman statue, Buddha statue etc. “We used cotton only for the ropes — rest of it was all bamboo,” says Ahmed, who has also been involved with the Bhramyaman (or mobile or travelling) theatre groups of Assam as an art director for the last 29 years.

Advertising

“I do work for mandirs and pujas, xattras (monastic orders of 16th centure poet-saint Sankardeva) and naamghars, as well as masjids,” says Ahmed, who also happened to turn 61 today. As is the norm, the pandal was dismantled on the last day of Durga Puja — however, because of public demand, Ahmed’s idol was up for an extended week.