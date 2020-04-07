60-yr-old woman lodged in Assam detention camp dies, toll rises to 30

Last November, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha that 28 people have died in Assam’s detention camps till now Last November, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha that 28 people have died in Assam’s detention camps till now

A 60-year-old woman lodged in a detention centre for undocumented foreigners in Kokrajhar in Assam died, officials confirmed on Tuesday. She was a cancer patient.

A senior police officer of Kokrajhar district identified the woman as Rabeda Begum alias Roba Begum, hailing from Dima Hasao district. Jail records show that she was in detention since February 2018.

Assam currently has six detention centres to hold ‘illegal foreigners’, but these are all located inside jails. Together they hold 800-odd detainees, as the latest data show.

Last November, the Centre told the Rajya Sabha that 28 people have died in Assam’s detention camps till now. Since then, Naresh Koch, around 56 years and lodged in a detention centre in Goalpara district for nearly two years, died after a brief illness.

A new detention centre — solely for the purpose of detaining ‘illegal foreigners’— is under construction in Matia of Goalpara district, around 150 km from Guwahati. It is being built as per guidelines laid down by the Centre and circulated in January 2019.

