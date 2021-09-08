With eye on air quality, Assam prepares draft electric vehicle policy

The Assam government has come up with a draft electric vehicle policy with an aim to improve air quality levels by accelerating the pace of adoption of electric mobility.

As part of the ‘Electric Vehicle Policy of Assam, 2021’, the government will create infrastructure for EVs, including a network of charging points, nurture a skilled workforce for the sector, and make Assam the preferred destination for electric vehicle and component manufacturing.

An eight-member state committee will oversee the implementation of the policy.

The draft envisions that EVs will make for 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2026. Assam also plans to convert 100 per cent of its public transport bus fleet into electric buses (battery EVs) by 2030, which is when all government vehicles will also be converted into EVs.

There are exemptions and reimbursements for registration charges and road tax for all EVs till 2026. There is also a retro-fitment incentive of 15 per cent up to Rs 15,000 for auto rickshaws.