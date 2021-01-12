Will protect Assam’s culture, language: Nadda flags off BJP campaign

BJP national president J P Nadda is felicitated by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others during a meeting in Silchar on Monday. (PTI)

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday set the tone for the party’s campaign in poll-bound Assam highlighting the Sarbananda Sonowal government’s work and adding that the party was committed to uphold the language and culture of the state’s indigenous people.

Speaking at public rally in Silchar in the Barak Valley region, Nadda said: “The BJP will always protect Assam’s culture, language and existence…The BJP has always been empathetic to the rights of the people of Assam.” However, he avoided any direct mention of issues like the Citizenship (Amendment ) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Assam is scheduled to go to polls in April-May. Earlier in the day, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “The Vijay Sankalpa Samabesh at Silchar today marks the beginning of our campaign for Assembly Election.”

In his address at the rally, Nadda said the state, its culture and leaders had got regognition at the national level under the NDA regime. He added that the Bharat Ratna was conferred to renowned musician Bhupen Hazarika and Assam’s first CM Gopinath Bordoloi during NDA rule. Stressing that the BJP and its allies have won every election in Assam since the Sonowal government came into power in 2016, Nadda criticised the earlier Congress regimes. He said that during the rule of the UPA government in Centre, Assam got only Rs 50,000 crore for development work, but under the NDA government, it has already got Rs 3,00,000 crore.

“It’s a double-engine government,” said Nadda, explaining how the Central and state governments were working in coordination to develop Assam. He highlighted several points — including the smart fencing project on the border to stop infiltration; construction of roads and bridges; rapid electrification and construction of toilets; and improvement in law and order situation in the state — to stress on how the BJP-led government has worked to bring about progress to the state.

Nadda said the party will work to win more than 100 seats (out of 126) in the coming polls.