In Assam, a 14-feet-long King cobra rescued from a tea garden

A 14-feet-long King cobra was rescued from a tea garden in Assam’s Nagaon district on the morning of July 5.

Advertising

Around 10 am on Friday, Dulu Bora, a known snake rescuer from the area, got a panicked call from the Jiajuri Tea Estate.

“The villagers were very scared. One of the tea pluckers fainted too. Luckily, before they did anything they called me,” says 38-year-old Borah, who is renowned in Assam for his “way with wild animals.”

Bora used a hook attached to the end of a stick to capture the snake but it was so heavy that even the stick snapped into two. “I then eased the snake into a bag and called the forest department officials,” says Bora. Before they arrived, however, Bora released the cobra into the Suwang Reserve Forest nearby.

Advertising

“It was too risky to keep waiting — the snake was stressed out and the villagers were getting angsty.” Bora, who hails from Chapanalla village, has rescued 21 cobras in the past 8 years.

While the King cobra is found in Assam and across the Northeast, the Friday rescue is noteworthy because of its size. “The fact that such a healthy specimen was sighted is great news. It is only indicative of the fact that there are other King cobras,” says Guwahati-based reptile expert Jayaditya Purkayastha, “Surveys are rarely done for such creatures so one cannot really estimate a population count.”

The King cobra — Ophiophagus hannah or snake-eating snakes — are known to feed off other snakes, including its own kind. “A king cobra is also bigger than other cobras and can be distinguished by its size and the distinct stripes on its body,” says Purkayastha.

The cobra is elusive and a “deep forest snake” but destruction of green cover leads many of them to move out in search for food. “This one might have come to the tea garden looking for other snakes to eat,” says Bora, who holds wildlife awareness meeting for villagers in and around Nagaon.

Even on Friday, Bora spent a good amount of time calming down the villagers, explaining to them that the snake had come to the tea garden only out of compulsion. “I told them, ‘It is as scared of you as you are of it’,” he says.

While Friday’s efforts have been appreciated, Purkayastha points out that the rescue protocol in Assam is not appropriate. “Touching a snake stresses it out. Human contact might lead it not to eat for a month. What is the point of rescue then?” he asks. “Even as a rescue happens, it should be done in a quiet place, where there are no crowds.”

Assam’s King cobra population might not be as spread out as in the South Indian states, but there are pockets of habitation in many places, including capital city Guwahati. Last year, a train ran over a King cobra near Deepor Beel area. “While it was an unfortunate incident, the carcass gave us hope that there were more in the area,” says Purkayastha.