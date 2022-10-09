scorecardresearch
Watch: Rhino hit by truck in Assam’s Haldibari; CM Himanta says won’t allow infringement on their space

The CM confirmed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

Rhino hit by the truck in Haldibari. (Screengrab/Twitter/ @himantabiswa)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday said the government will not allow any infringement on the safe spaces of rhinos, while condemning the incident at Haldibari, where a truck hit a rhino crossing a road.

The CM confirmed that the rhino survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined.”

“Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,” he further added.

On September 22, Sarma, along with spiritual leader Sadhguru Vasudev, opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

The CM also faced flak for driving inside Kaziranga National Park with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev after sunset.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 06:26:08 pm
