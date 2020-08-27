Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passes away

Mahanta is credited with popularising Assamese folk music in her long singing career. (Twitter: sarbanandsonwal)

Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away at a city hospital on Thursday. She was 72. Mahanta had suffered a stroke in mid July and her condition deteriorated since.

She was the widow of renowned singer Khagen Mahanta — popularly referred to as ‘King of Bihu’ — and the mother of popular singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta.

Along with her husband, Mahanta is credited with popularising Assamese folk music in her long singing career. The musical couple often performed together, singing many duet hits.

Tributes have poured in for Mahanta from all quarters.

“Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul,” tweeted Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.@paponmusic pic.twitter.com/iMLl0CCe7e — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 27, 2020

Sonowal directed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to take necessary steps for performance of last rites of the late artist with State honours.

“She & her husband, the legendary #KhagenMahanta, gave so many moments of joy to so many generations of people of Assam. My Deepest condolences to Papon and the whole family,” tweeted president of the state Congress president Ripun Bora.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union, tweeted that Mahanta’s musical contribution to Assam can never be forgotten.

Renowned singer Zubeen Garg wrote on Facebook, “Sad, yet true. She’s gone. Stay strong Papon and family.”

