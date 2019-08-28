USCIRF expresses concern over Assam NRC

THE UNITED States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has issued a statement against the National Register of Citizens in Assam and said it creates a “negative and potentially dangerous climate for the Muslim community” in northeastern India.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it said the updated NRC could be used to disenfranchise Muslims in the region and is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to introduce a “religious test” specifically aimed at clearing out Muslims.

USCIRF chair Tony Perkins and Commissioner Anurima Bhargava said in the statement issued in Washington DC, “Freedom of religion or belief for India’s diverse faith communities and respect for religious pluralism have long been a bedrock of Indian society, values enshrined in the Indian constitution.”

“However, we remain concerned with the potential abuse of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the resulting introduction of a religious requirement for citizenship, which are contrary to the ideals of religious freedom in India.” “The National Register of Citizens verification process must not become a means to target and render stateless the Muslim community in northeastern India. Proposed policies that suggest that Muslims — and Muslims alone — will face a higher burden for verification, along with worrisome rhetoric, create a negative and potentially dangerous climate for the Muslim community in northeastern India,” said Bhargava.