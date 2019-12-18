Assam: Urban Naxals, PFI, Congress members behind street violence, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that members of the Congress, Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and an unnamed academician working in a Central institution in Assam were behind the massive street violence which unfolded in front of the state Secretariat in Guwahati last week.

Sarma claimed there was “a conspiracy to burn down the whole Secretariat”. He accused certain Congress members of urging the mob to gather in front of the Secretariat while adding that an “leading academician” was coordinating the “attack” from a “control room” — though he did not give any name.

“Some sections of Congress party have specifically called their cadres to assemble before Janata Bhawan and indulge in different anti-social activities. The plan was to burn down the Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan). That is not my interpretation but the electronic evidence recovered pointing out that the entire work was under the direction to burn down Assam Secretariat and to destroy it…,” Sarma said.

The BJP leader said the powerful All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) were not involved.

“It was a design of PFI and a so-called agitationist group of Assam, along with activists of a section of the Congress party – I don’t want to name the entire Congress party,” he added. “The Janata Bhawan attack was a deadly combination of so-called urban naxals, PFI and a section of the Congress party,” said Sarma.

