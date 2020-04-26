‘Unnatural’ pig deaths in Assam, pork sale banned till reports come from Bhopal

Doctors were giving vaccine to the animals for swine flu. Many have been cured but many have not been cured (Representational) Doctors were giving vaccine to the animals for swine flu. Many have been cured but many have not been cured (Representational)

After over 1900 pigs died in the state recently, the Assam government on Saturday decided to ban the slaughter of pig and sale of pork till analysis reports from samples come from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

The development comes at a time the country battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state agriculture and animal husbandry minister Atul Bora said, “Since end of February, 1964 pigs have died. Our doctors were giving vaccine to the animals for swine flu. Many have been cured but many have not been cured. Therefore, to find out why this is happening, we have decided to send the sample to the NIHSAD in Bhopal. Till results come, slaughter house of pigs and transportation of pork and related activities are all banned.”

The cases have been reported from Dhemaji Lakhimpur Jorhat Sivasagar Biswanath Dibrugarh. Government officials describe the deaths as “unnatural” and hence questions have been raised.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday held a meeting with the top officials and scientists of animal husbandry and veterinary department at Brahmaputra State Guest House and directed the department to conduct inquiry into the pig flu cases in the state and take remedial measures at the earliest in the greater interest of farmers engaged in the piggery sector, an official press statement said.

