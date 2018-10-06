Two students die in Assam

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

A PhD scholar of Tezpur Central University and a postgraduate student of the Gauhati University have died in the last two days, said police and family sources Saturday.

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) research scholar Kangkan Kalita (31) was found dead in his hostel room in the Tezpur Central University campus on Friday, they said.

When Kangkan did not take a scheduled examination in the morning hours, his friends in the afternoon went to his room in Saraighat CV Raman Mens Hostel where they found his door locked from inside.

When they peeped in from the sky window, they saw him lying in his bed and foaming at the mouth. On being informed, police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur before sending it home to Garmur in Jorhat district, police said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, police added.

Kangkan was a first semester PhD student under Quality Improvement Program (QIP)in the Department of CSE and a faculty member in the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar in the state, his family sources said.

Meanwhile, in Gauhati University, a postgraduate student identified as Himangshu Neog on Thursday night fell unconscious repeatedly, said his hostel mates.

He was rushed to the University hospital and then to the MMC Civil Hospital where he was declared “brought dead” by doctors, Himangshu’s parents said.

His parents have filed an FIR alleging that their son died due to negligence of the Gauhati University authorities which sent him to MMC Civil Hospital in an ambulance without a doctor or paramedical staff.

The FIR also said that there was no oxygen supply in the ambulance to aid the student who was suffering from breathlessness.

Police said his body has been sent for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and the report is awaited.

His body has been handed over to the family, police said.

Meanwhile, Gauhati University students protesting against the incident have locked up the university hospital saying it would not be opened until the medical facilities are

improved.

Investigations into both the cases are on.

