Two new Assam parties enter into pre-poll alliance

Newly formed regional political party Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with another new party, Raijor Dal, while ruling out joining the Congress-led “grand alliance” against the ruling BJP in the state.

“We want to announce that the decision of an alliance between the AJP and the Raijor Dal has been finalised. The official announcement will be made soon,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi told reporters after meeting incarcerated activist Akhil Gogoi, president of the Raijor Dal, at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Both the new parties owe their origin to the massive anti-CAA protests that rocked Assam in 2019.

Akhil Gogoi has been in jail since December 2019. He was booked by the NIA on charges of sedition and those related to terrorism under provisions of the UAPA for his involvement in the anti-CAA movement.

Last month, the Congress and five other parties—the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), AIUDF and the Anchalik Gana Morcha—officially announced their pre-poll ‘grand alliance’. The alliance is silent on who will be their face for the chief minister’s post.

AJP’s chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi ruled out any alliance with the Congress-led alliance. He argued that the contest in the upcoming polls will not be a three-cornered one but a two-cornered one.