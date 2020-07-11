Two more die in Assam floods, death toll rises to 42

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued a red alert from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya predicting heavy rainfall on July 12. (PTI Photo) The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued a red alert from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya predicting heavy rainfall on July 12. (PTI Photo)

On Saturday, two more people died as the flood situation in Assam took a turn for the worse, following a week where waters had shown a receding trend. Intense rainfall over the past three days has led to the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to flow above danger level in different parts of the state.

As per a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the two deaths were reported from Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts. Apart from flood-related deaths, 24 people have lost their lives in landslides triggered by rainfall in different parts of Assam.

The report states that currently more than six lakh people are affected in 1,109 villages across 20 of the state’s 33 districts. These include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswnath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. A total of 8,474 people are in 92 relief camps.

Video of an embankment breach in #Barpeta District #Assam as provided #Assam State Disaster Management Department. pic.twitter.com/Ng97yD0UDx — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) July 11, 2020

Several embankments were breached, and roads and bridges damaged as a result of the rising floodwaters on Saturday. The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger level at Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur and Dhubri. “River Brahmaputra is in Spate all along its course from Dibrugarh to Dhubri,” stated the daily flood advisory from the Central Water Commission.

Meanwhile, in Kaziranga National Park, 39 animals, including wild boars, hog and swamp deer, have died due to flood-related causes. As per the report, 46 out of 223 camps are affected.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has issued a red alert from the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya predicting heavy rainfall on July 12. It further stated that “Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.”

Embankment breach in left bank of #Puthimar River in #Assam… pic.twitter.com/sXKjIm6s62 — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) July 11, 2020

In the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, eight people died due to a series of landslides triggered by floods on Friday. As per the Central Water Commission advisory, the severe flood situation is likely to remain in the state for some more time. “Due to rainfall of more than 50 cm in the last two days at Pasighat, River Siang at Pasighat is flowing in Severe Flood Situation. It is likely to remain in Severe Flood Situation for some more time and then stabilise. As the rainfall is likely to reduce from 13th onwards, there will be slow fall in the river thereafter” the release stated.

