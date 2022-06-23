scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
TMC workers detained, after protest at Guwahati hotel where Shiv Sena leaders are camping

The protestors accused the Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, of indulging in “horsetrading”, when the state was in the grip of a devastating flood.

By: Express News Service |
June 23, 2022 1:33:36 pm
he protestors were detained by the Guwahati police soon after as they “did not have permission” to stage a demonstration there. (ANI)

About 30 workers led by TMC Assam unit chief Ripun Bora, protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where dissident Shiv Sena leaders, including Eknath Shinde, are currently camping.

The protestors accused the Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, of indulging in “horsetrading”, when the state was in the grip of a devastating flood. The protestors were detained by the Guwahati police soon after as they “did not have permission” to stage a demonstration there.

“We have taken them to the Basishta police station,” said Nabaneet Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati Police (West) said, adding: “They were protesting without permission.”

According to officials, there were about 25-30 protestors and sloganeering did not last for more than 10 minutes.

