Gunfight between security forces and outlawed rebels in Assam’s Tinsukia; civilian injured

A gunfight broke out between security forces and outlawed rebels early on Wednesday on the Pengeri-Digboi road in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

A defence spokesperson told indianexpress.com, based on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and Assam Police launched a joint search operation on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Pengri.

A civilian was injured in the gunfight on Wednesday morning. No further information was available about the civilian’s condition.

While the arrested rebels were suspected to be from the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-I, the official said this could not be confirmed.

“Based on intelligence given by them, another search operation was launched in the wee hours today in Upper Dihing Reserve Forest, approximately 6 km southwest of Pengri in Upper Assam,” the official’s statement said Wednesday.

The defence official said a police search party had come under “ineffective fire” of a few rounds.

Search operations by security personnel were in progress till the latest reports came in.

Advertisement

In September, the Army and police arrested a cadre of an outlawed insurgent outfit, suspected to be ULFA-I, along with weapons from the state’s Charaideo district.