Those out of Assam NRC draft likely to have three months to file claims

FORTY LAKH applicants left out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) “complete draft” are likely to get three months to file their claims and objections, instead of one month, a top official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, citing the large number of applicants and the mammoth exercise involved in handling appeals.

According to the official, people who have not found a place in the draft NRC list will not be declared foreigners automatically and will be given two months initially to file their claims.

On entitlements of those left out, the MHA official said, “Voting rights or any other entitlements of individuals cannot be decided based on NRC draft updation. It will have to be done by the Election Commission (EC).”

Officials said the process for accepting claims and objections will start from August 30, instead of July 31. Any individual can file an appeal until September 30. The government, if needed can extend this deadline by another month, an official said.

Late evening, the Registrar General of India revised the deadline for final publication of the NRC list. The RGI “notified” that “enumeration in connection with updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), 1951, in respect of Assam shall be completed within the period ending on 31 December, 2018.”

