Third wave of Assam floods: One more dead, 2.78 lakh affected

The third wave of floods which hit Assam earlier this month claimed one more life on Tuesday, taking the total death toll this year to 120. According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the most recent death was reported in Biswanath district on Tuesday. On Monday, one more person had drowned in the floodwaters in Nagaon district’s Raha.

As per official ASDMA records, 2.78 lakh people living in 458 villages in 12 districts (Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golahat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong) have been affected in the current wave.

Nagaon remains the worst-affected district with 117 people taking shelter in two relief camps. Embankments have been damaged in Biswanath and Hojai districts, with a number of roads affected in Nagaon and Morigaon districts. In Nagaon, 65 fisheries have submerged.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) report, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat (Jorhat), Guwahati (Kamrup) and Tezpur (Sonitpur). While Jia Bharali has crossed the danger level at NT Road crossing (Sonitpur), the Kopili river has crossed the danger mark at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, respectively.

A bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has forecast rain in Assam for the next four days. “Rainfall activity is very likely to increase over northeastern states from 1st October with fairly widespread and isolated heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1st to 3rd October, 2020” stated a CWC release.

Since the first wave in May, nearly 57.75 lakh people have been affected in the floods in Assam this year.

