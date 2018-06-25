The ‘older-than-Bengali’ Assamese script now a step closer to getting digital recognition

An ancient xasi paat (tree bark) folio written in Assamese script from 1690 AD. Express photo by Tora Agarwala. An ancient xasi paat (tree bark) folio written in Assamese script from 1690 AD. Express photo by Tora Agarwala.

Through last week, a group of four Indian representatives have been in and out of a 5-day meeting in London. Their demand: an independent chart for the Assamese script in the Unicode, till now labelled and included under the Bengali script. “This is the first time we have talked face to face with the Unicode Consortium,” says Dr Dhrubo Jyoti Borah, former president of Assam’s apex literary body, the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Dr Borah, along with a team — which included the current Sahitya Sabha president Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, Professor Shikhar Sarma of Guwahati University and member, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and AMTRON Managing Director MK Yadav — met with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) working group II to sound out a long-standing demand for an independent digital identity to the Assamese script.

The result? A recommendation to rename the “Bengali” script in the Unicode as “Bengali/Assamese” script as well as inclusion of a new set of symbols from the Assamese script.

Today, digital identities of languages across the world are best legitimised by the Unicode: a computing industry standard where characters of different writing systems are digitised and identified under separate charts made by the Unicode Standard Consortium. The Assamese script has, till date, been clubbed under the Bengali script, owing to a “faulty Government of India recommendation in 1991.”

The first official move for this came in 2011 when Guwahati-based surgeon, Dr Satyakam Phukan and Pastor Azizul Haque filed a complained with the Unicode Consortium. According to a factsheet published by the Assam Sahitya Sabha report, when the Unicode Standard was accepted by the Government of India in 2000, the Unicode Consortium did “not encode the Assamese script, instead added two characters of the Assamese script to the Bengali script, depicting them as a Bengali characters.” This was not conveyed to the Assamese people and the state government.

The early 5th century inscription of the Nagajari-Khanikar village in Assam’s Golaghat district. The early 5th century inscription of the Nagajari-Khanikar village in Assam’s Golaghat district.

In the interim, there have been many isolated moves from different quarters of Assamese society pushing for the Unicode. Around 2010, Wahid Saleh, an Assamese social entrepreneur based in the Netherlands, started a group to increase “Assamese presence on the internet.” “For a person living abroad, it was difficult to read papers like The Assam Tribune. The contents of the paper was being uploaded as images but not as text. So you could not search for anything.” he says. He and a few others formed the E-Jonaki Jug, a website harking back at the Jonaki Jug (or the Classical age) of Assamese literature embodied by litterateurs such as Chandra Kumar Agarwala, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Lakshminath Bezbarua and Hemchandra Goswami.

“There were others too who realised the importance of Unicode: Robin Deka from the Nameri region, who worked independently. And of course, the hugely popular Facebook group, Asomiya Kotha Botora which is perhaps the biggest attempt by the Assamese public for an independent identity in the Unicode,” says Saleh. The rules of the group — that has about 23k members — strictly prohibits use of the English alphabet to write anything in Assamese and insists that each member uses only the Assamese script to write any post.

“While there were many efforts such as this, things only moved when the government took it up,” says Dr Borah.

The result of the meeting with ISO has three important takeaways: one, the change of domain name — from “Bengali” to “Bengali/Assamese”. “They could not recommend an independent chart to the Assamese script because it is too similar to Bengali — the computer would get confused,” says Dr Borah. The second is that each letter in the domain will also be recognised as Assamese. And third, inclusion of a set of new Assamese symbols in the chart. “These include land, weight and volume measures,” says Dr Borah.

A strong argument for the separation is also stemmed in the belief that the Assamese script is much older than the Bengali script — and probably the oldest script in eastern India. According to the Assam Sahitya Sabha factsheet, the early 5th century inscription of the Nagajari-Khanikar village in Assam’s Golaghat district is the oldest Assamese inscription. The ancient xasi paat (tree bark) and tula paat (cotton) literature and stone inscriptions also predates the Bengali script.

WHY ASSAMESE SCRIPT NEEDS ENCODING IN ISO : 10646 Assamese is the oldest script in Eastern Indian. Our script is 2000 years old. Stone inscription of Nagajuri Khanikar village in Golaghat district dates back to early 5th century proves it. #ISO #UNICODE #ISOforAssameseScript pic.twitter.com/eEsPB5NDiN — Paragmoni Aditya (@paragaditya) June 20, 2018

While the ISO recommendation is being regarded as a positive step by Axomiya, according to Dr Borah, this is just the beginning. The recommendations will now be sent to the BIS. “By September, we will have persuade the BIS to accept the proposal,” he says, “In a way, our fight actually starts now.”

