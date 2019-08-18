‘The girl who was meant to go places’

On May 30, 2015, Sweta Agarwal, then 18, was all over the news in Assam. She had secured first position in the Class 12 state board examinations in the commerce stream. Two and a half years later, on December 4, 2017, she made it to the headlines again, after her half-clothed, half-burnt body, with sharp cut wounds, was found in the toilet of House No.119, J P Agarwala Road, in Guwahati’s Santipur area.

Advertising

On August 3, Sessions Judge Kamrup (Metro) A Chakravarty sentenced Govind Singhal (23) to death, and his sister Bhabani Singhal (25) and mother Kamala Devi Singhal (50) to rigorous life imprisonment, for hatching a conspiracy and murdering Sweta.

The court upheld the prosecution argument that Govind had picked up Sweta from college and taken her to his house with the conspiracy to kill her. And that Sweta had been stabbed, bludgeoned and burnt to death for continuing to resist him.

For parents Om Prakash (50) and Sunita Agarwal (47), living in a joint family in an apartment complex in Guwahati, the judgment solves just one of the puzzles surrounding the death of the elder of their two children, who had always done well in studies. “Everyone would say ‘Aage jayegi ye ladki (This girl will go places)’,” says Om Prakash, who works as a sales tax consultant.

Advertising

After clearing Class 12 among the state rankers, Sweta had enrolled at Guwahati’s K C Das Commerce College, and was simultaneously doing ‘Articleship’, a three-year training course mandatory for becoming a chartered accountant.

The office of O P Chandak, where Sweta was doing the CA course, is located less than a kilometre from K C Das college. Govind was a fellow trainee there.

Chandak, who still remembers her, says, “Sweta was a bright and sincere girl, very focused on her work. She used to call Govind bhaiya… Once someone said the two often quarrelled and so I asked them to be allotted separate work. Govind was not very bright and I had told his father once it could be difficult for him to become a CA.”

Describing her life as “simple”, Om Prakash says Sweta’s schedule was fixed. “She would attend college and then head to the CA’s office.”

On December 4, 2017, Sweta left home at 8.30 am to appear for her fifth semester exams. “She was to get back by 1.30 pm, but didn’t. I got worried and called her repeatedly. But there was no answer. At around 3 pm, the phone was switched off,” says Sunita.

She adds that between 5 pm and 5.30 pm, both she and Sweta’s uncle Jagdish Agarwal received calls from an unknown number, with a woman saying at the other end, “Sweta has died due to burns” at her house.

Rosie Kalita, then Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Guwahati, and now Additional SP of Nagaon district, says Sweta’s body was found on the evening of December 4. A statement made by a barber, Pankaj Kumar, scribblings by Govind on a tissue paper of Cafe Coffee Day found in Sweta’s purse, and a status on messaging platform Hike by Sweta had “nailed the case against Govind, his sister and mother”, Kalita says, acknowledging the support provided by then Guwahati Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath and the work done by Sub-Inspector Sudip Choudhury.

“Pankaj worked in a saloon near Govind’s house. He said he had seen Govind that afternoon tying a sack to his motorbike, from which a red liquid dripped. On being asked, he said the liquid was from the agarbatti (incense sticks) inside,” says Kalita. Pankaj had no cause to suspect anything as Govind ran an incense stick factory.

After he was arrested, Govind reportedly confessed to police that inside the sack he was carrying Sweta. “After stabbing Sweta, he was taking her to a secluded municipality public dustbin nearby to set her afire. But then Govind’s mother and sister called. The mother told Govind he was a fool for trying to do this in public, and asked him to bring her back to the house — we were able to obtain the call detail records. It should be noted that the half-burnt Sweta was alive then. The mother, sister and Govind then poured kerosene on Sweta, set her on fire and raised an alarm that the girl had committed suicide,” says Kalita.

The scribblings on tissue papers found in Sweta’s purse were confirmed by a handwriting analysis as written by Govind. In his order, the judge noted that the scribblings appeared to warn her to think about their “relationship” a “final time” and said she might “regret later”.

In his defence, Govind said he had written those notes “just like that”, “to scare Sweta”. The court also threw out the Singhals’ defence claiming Sweta had committed suicide, and calling her a “psychopath”, as “baseless and defamatory”.

J I Barbhuyan, the counsel for the Singhals, said they would appeal to the Gauhati High Court. “It was a media trial, just like the Talwars (in NCR’s Aarushi murder case). Sweta was a topper but Govind too was a meritorious student, had completed his M.Com.”

Kalita has no doubt that Sweta’s rejection of Govinda’s advances led to the killing. Special Public Prosecutor Abhijit Bhattacharjee quotes Sweta’s status on social media platform Hike, from November 2017: “My answer is no and always is no.” Among those who testified in court were Hike executives.

In its order pronouncing the sentencing, the court said, “The deceased Sweta Agarwal paid the ultimate price for falling in love… with the criminal Govind Singhal.”

While they deny this, her parents admit they knew little of her life away from home. Om Prakash adds he will always wonder why Sweta went with Govind that day. “Only God and my daughter know.”

Advertising

But, Kalita believes she has a fair idea. “A dead person cannot talk and taking advantage of that, Govind said she had been his girlfriend and there was an affair. There was no affair at all. On the day she was murdered, he had asked her to come home with him, to help out regarding some professional queries. She went because she trusted him.”