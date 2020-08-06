Tension in Assam’s Sonitpur over Bajrang Dal procession

Sonitpur DC Manvendra Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “Some areas under Thelamara police station would be placed under curfew for two-three days.” (File/Representational) Sonitpur DC Manvendra Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “Some areas under Thelamara police station would be placed under curfew for two-three days.” (File/Representational)

Tension broke out in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday after members of the Bajrang Dal, while taking out a procession to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scuffled with local Muslim residents, police said.

A senior district official, who did not want to be named, said the scuffle occurred when the Bajrang Dal members took out a motorcycle procession to a local temple. Stones were pelted by both sides, and at one point, five Muslim men were forcibly locked up in a room by the Bajrang Dal men, before they were rescued by the administration and police.

According to the official, a couple of motorcycles and one Tata Magic vehicle were burnt in an area under Thelamara police station. Some persons received injuries, but none were grievously hurt, he added.

Sonitpur DC Manvendra Pratap Singh told The Indian Express, “Some areas under Thelamara police station would be placed under curfew for two-three days.”

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) G P Singh told The Indian Express, “Situation under control. Peaceful. Adequate forces have been deployed in the area.”

