Saturday, November 21, 2020
Tarun Gogoi’s health worsens, on ventilator support

Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end and was administered plasma therapy when his condition worsened. After testing negative for Covid, Gogoi has been battling post-Covid complications.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati | Updated: November 22, 2020 2:01:28 am
Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi (File/PTI Photo)

The health condition of three-time former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, 85, deteriorated on Saturday evening with post-Covid complications and he was put on ventilator support, at the time of filing this report on Saturday night.

Doctors at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Gogoi is under treatment, have termed his condition as critical as of now. GMCH superintendent Abhijit Sarma has said that Gogoi was intubated and was “very critical”. He was on non-invasive ventilation since November 2, but on Saturday was put under invasive ventilation.

Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the hospital on Saturday, said, “From today evening, his health has deteriorated. He is suffering from multi-organ dysfunction. He is unconscious and is on ventilator support. He is unable to recognise anyone.” Sarma added that doctors were regularly in touch with Gogoi’s family.

Doctors of GMCH are in constant touch with medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, but said that Gogoi was not in a position to be shifted out in this condition. Gogoi’s treatment is following the module set by doctors from AIIMS.

