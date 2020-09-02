Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorates, given plasma

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. (Express photo/File)

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was administered plasma after his health deteriorated, officials said Tuesday. The 85-year-old Congress leader is currently at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

A Congress spokesperson said Gogoi is now stable.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Ex CM Tarun Gogoi, who is admitted in GMCH for Covid 19 had a sudden fall in Oxygen saturation to 88% at 11.30pm. The team of doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give 1 unit of plasma with 2 lits of oxygen on Mask. O2 saturation now is maintained between 96 to 97%.”

Though Sarma and Gogoi have exchanged heated words over the past few days, the state minister said he was in the hospital to check on Gogoi’s condition and was in touch with his family.

Top Congress leaders in the state have thanked Sarma for personally supervising Gogoi’s treatment.

