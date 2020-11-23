Battling post-Covid complications, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi dies at 85

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. (Express photo: Renuka Puri)

Senior Congress leader and three-time chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday after battling post-Covid complications. He was 85.

“He (Gogoi) left this world at 5.34 pm,” Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced outside the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Gogoi’s body will be kept at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get the last glimpse.

On Monday morning, Sarma visited GMCH with his family. “The health condition of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi has worsened much. He is very critical. He is on complete life support. There is multi-organ dysfunction……We need God’s blessings at this stage,” he had told.

I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It’s the end of an era in Assam’s public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn’t believe this sad news. pic.twitter.com/GFiAsmc4FB — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

In a statement, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the State has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions to the State. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple life-style and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country”.

Sonowal also flew back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his scheduled official programs to be with Gogoi’s family. “He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery,” Sonowal tweeted.

Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end and was administered plasma therapy when his condition worsened. After testing negative for Covid, Gogoi was battling post-Covid complications. He was on non-invasive ventilation since November 2, but on Saturday was put under invasive ventilation.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Gogoi’s son and MP Gaurav Gogoi and enquired after the former CM’s health. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too called Gaurav. Senior Assam ministers and important political leaders cutting across party lines visited Gogoi’s family at the hospital throughout the day.

In his last moments, music was played in the ICU for Gogoi.

Gaurav had briefed the media outside the GMCH on Monday afternoon that Assam’s cultural icon and singing sensation Zubeen Garg, who visited the hospital, had advised that some songs be played in the ICU.

“According to that suggestion, after taking permission from the doctors, today we had played Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, naam and borgeet to him on headphones. He used to always tell me that his political journey had started with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and after that with Rajiv Gandhi…So, on his headphones, we have played some speeches of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.” Gaurav told.

