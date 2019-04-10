Supreme Court slams Assam govt over issue of foreigners

The Assam government was reprimanded in the Supreme Court on Tuesday over the issue of tracing and deporting those declared as foreigners. The state Chief Secretary Alok Kumar conceded that the state’s performance on this count has been “extremely poor.”

Advertising

“Is your government being run in accordance with the Constitution?”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked Kumar as he tried to explain what the state had done to identify foreigners who had mixed with the local population.

The court was upset that though the state claimed that 46,000 people had been declared foreigners since 2015 compared to 65,000 in the 30 years before that, only four declared foreigners had been deported since 2015 and another 2,000 were in detention centres.

“Of the 46,000, 2,000 are in detention centres. Where have the rest 44,000 gone?”, the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna asked.

Advertising

The official said that the record of the state in identifying and deporting them had been “extremely poor” to which the bench said “put that in affidavit and we will do what needs to be done after that”.

He subsequently said he was referring to the performance of the law enforcement agencies.

On the steps being taken by the state government, Kumar said it had asked police stations to file FIRs against declared foreigners who had gone missing.