Supreme Court: 60-day window to file claims by those left out of draft NRC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the process of receiving claims and objections from people whose names were not included in the final draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam will start from September 25.

The process will “remain open, tentatively, for a period of 60 days effective from 25th September”, a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said.

The bench clarified that although the period of filing claims and objections was 30 days, it was giving 60 days as a matter of “concession”.

More than 40,70 lakh people did not make it to the final NRC draft published on July 30.

The court made it clear that claimants can rely on any of the 10 documents suggested by state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

These are land documents; permanent residential certificate issued from outside the state; passport; Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) insurance policy; any licence or certificate issued by any government authority; document showing service or employment under government or Public Sector Undertakings; bank or post office accounts; birth certificates issued by the competent authority; educational certificate issued by Boards or Universities; and records or processes pertaining to court, provided they are part of a processing in a judicial or revenue court.

All documents have a cut-off date of midnight of March 24, 1971.

Hajela had expressed reservations on permitting claimants to rely on names in 1951 NRC; names in electoral roll up to March 24, 1971; citizenship certificate and refugee registration certificate; certified copies of pre-1971 electoral roll, particularly, those issued from Tripura; and ration card.

On these, the court said that the issue should be “kept open till such time that…Prateek Hajela offers his views/comments” on a new affidavit filed by the Centre.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that the government had modified its earlier Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Venugopal and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam, requested the court to consider allowing the additional five documents following the Centre’s new stand. Venugopal said most people in rural areas of Assam are illiterate.

The court refused to budge for now. Justice Gogoi remarked, “We are not shutting out the rest of the five documents. All that we are saying is that at this stage claims and objections shall be filed on the basis of 10 documents.”

He said Hajela’s report has raised apprehensions over the validity of the five documents. Justice Nariman said it is felt that these documents can be forged.

The judges said they will take a call on the five documents after getting Hajela’s view.

The court also asked Hajela not to share a report that he had submitted to the court with anyone from the legislature, executive or judiciary without the court’s permission. The report will remain in a sealed cover with the court, the bench stated.

The court will now hear the matter on October 23.

