Students should concentrate on education first, not politics: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, along with his wife, attended an event to mark the 27th foundation day of Assam University in Silchar. (Express Photo) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, along with his wife, attended an event to mark the 27th foundation day of Assam University in Silchar. (Express Photo)

Written by Biswa Kalyan Purkayashta

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Tuesday said students should concentrate on studies first, rather than on political issues. “As the governor of Assam, I am chancellor of 17 universities. I look for quality education and I want students to concentrate on achieving quality education first. Universities are meant for education, not for politics. I disapprove of any act of violence in the name of protest or movement,” Mukhi said while talking at an event to mark the 27th foundation day of Assam University in Silchar.

He said that he appreciates the role of students at any time, in any part of the country. “But at the same time (I think), they should not concentrate on political issues only, they should concentrate on their education as well.”

Assam University at present is witnessing regular students’ protests against alleged corruption inside the campus. The protesting students had locked all the administrative offices including the office of the vice-chancellor. They held their ground even when the local administration sent the police and paramilitary forces to open the doors. Finally, a team was formed to probe the allegations following which the students cooperated.

Rajdeep Roy, a local MP from the BJP, termed it ‘an adopted protest from JNU.’ Mocking the students, he said, “This kind of protest reminds me of JNU and some popular gangs there. But JNU produces IAS, IPS officers. Here we do not see any students achieving something similar. So I would suggest they rather go and study first.”

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd