Storm hits Assam’s Barpeta district

A storm, resembling a low-intensity whirlwind, hit Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, damaging some houses.

Four houses and three other establishments were damaged in some villages under Chenga revenue circle, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

An assessment of further losses caused by the storm will be carried out.

A video of the storm, which resembled a low-intensity whirlwind, and captured on camera by locals has been circulating on social media since afternoon.

Civil as well as police personnel visited the affected areas in the evening.

In April, at least 18 people died in the state due to lightning and storms.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since the beginning of April.