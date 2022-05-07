scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Storm hits Assam’s Barpeta district

Four houses and three other establishments were damaged in some villages under Chenga revenue circle, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

By: PTI | Barpeta |
May 7, 2022 10:42:26 pm
A video of the storm, which resembled a low-intensity whirlwind, and captured on camera by locals has been circulating on social media since afternoon.(File)

A storm, resembling a low-intensity whirlwind, hit Assam’s Barpeta district on Saturday, damaging some houses.

An assessment of further losses caused by the storm will be carried out.

Civil as well as police personnel visited the affected areas in the evening.

In April, at least 18 people died in the state due to lightning and storms.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms since the beginning of April.

