Staff suicide brings to the fore state of Assam’s dying paper mills

On Monday, Biswajit Mazumdar (35), a manager at Nagaon Paper Mill in Assam’s Jagiroad hanged himself to death at a staff hostel. Production at the mill was halted in March 2017 and employees have not received salaries since then.

Mazumdar hailed from West Bengal and his family lives there. Before committing suicide, his colleagues say, he was worried about how he would meet expenses on his children’s education.

A day before Mazumdar committed suicide, Partha Deb (54), a technician at Cachar Paper Mill in Panchgram, died of a liver ailment. Production at the mill shut in 2015 and employees have not received salaries for the past 28 months.

Manabendra Chakraborty, chief of the workers’ union at Cachar Paper Mill, said Deb “could not afford treatment due to his financial situation”.

Mazumdar was No 35 and Deb No 20 in the separate “death lists” maintained by the workers’ unions of the two mills since early 2015, when the salaries stopped. The list includes names of two more suicide victims.

According to Assam government’s reply in the Assembly earlier this year, 29 workers of these two mills died between January 2017 to January 2019.

Explained Closed mills enter poll rhetoric in Assam The mills have entered the political rhetoric in Assam. Before the 2016 state polls, which was swept by the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured near the Cachar Paper Mill that the mills would be re-opened. This election season, while Modi has avoided talking on the subject, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised that if his party came to power, the two mills will be revived soon.

According to Chakraborty, these deaths were primarily caused by financial woes and related complications.

Ananda Bordoloi, general secretary of the workers’ union at Nagaon Paper Mill, said, “When you don’t get salaries for over two years, everything falls apart and might turn suicidal.”

Adds Chakraborty, “Last 28 months, there has been no salary. They have also stopped Provident Fund, pension and gratuity.”

Nagaon Paper Mill, where production started in 1985, and Cachar Paper Mill, where it started in 1988, are owned by the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise established in 1970. Each has an annual capacity of producing 1 lakh tonnes of writing and printing paper. At their peak, the mills provided direct and indirect employment to around 2 lakh people. With the production shut, the mills still have 1200-odd people on their rolls.

Chakraborty says, “The government has not said anything. There has been no notice. Employees have to attend duties. They haven’t said you are released. If you do not want our services, release us after settling dues.”

The primary raw material for paper mills is bamboo and an official at Nagaon Paper Mill said the difficulties started due to bamboo flowering in Northeastern states. The flowering of bamboo is a cyclic ecological phenomenon which results in production of a large number of seeds, leading to a sharp increase in the number of rats who eat up the plants.

“In 2008-09, the Cachar Paper Mill suffered a severe shortage of raw material because of the flowering. Raw material was available at Brahmaputra valley, but the transport expenses would have been huge,” the official said. He said the Nagaon Paper Mill also suffered from a shortage of funds.

“The Centre had come out with a revival package but someone approached the National Company Law Tribunal. A case is on,” state Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.