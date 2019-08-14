Speciality Assam tea auctioned for Rs 75,000 per kg

Assam tea continued its spree of breaking records at auctions as 1 kg of a speciality tea named the ‘Golden Butterfly’ was sold for Rs 75,000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, claimed that this is the highest price for the sale of tea through an auction in the country.

Produced by the Dikom Tea Estate, ‘Golden Butterfly’ was purchased by Assam Tea Traders, which is one of the oldest tea shops in Guwahati. According to the makers, the tea is named such because “soft golden tips go into making this exceptionally rare and special tea”.

Assam accounts for nearly 55 per cent of India’s tea production. The GTAC has 665 sellers, 247 buyers and nine brokers, besides 34 warehouses, registered with it. Indicators that buyers look at include appearance, quality/strength of the liquid form, aroma and “keeping quality” – that is, how well the tea will keep if stored for a long time in a shop or godown.